Dhar: Despite having five MLAs, Congress loses badly

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In Dhar district, the Congress party managed to win only three janpad panchayats out of a total of 13 despite having five out of seven MLAs in the district. Congress won in Nalcha janpad which falls under Panchilal Meda’s Assembly constituency and the remaining two are Bagh and Gandhwani in former cabinet minister Umang Singhar’s Gandhwani constituency.

According to information, in Kukshi where Congress MLA Honey Baghel himself won by 60,000 votes, the Congress party lost all three janpad panchayat seats including Kukshi, Dahi and Nisarpur badly. BJP won all three.

In Dharmapuri, the Congress party won one Nalcha janpad panchayat, while BJP won Dharampuri. Congress MLA Panchilal Lal Meda represents the constituency.

About Sardarpur assembly, which is represented by the Congress MLA Pratap Grewal, the constituency only has one janpad panchayat and that too was won by BJP. In Gandhwani which is represented MLA Umang Singhar, there are 2 janpads including Bagh and Gandhwani and Congress has won both janpads.

In Manawar, Congress MLA Dr Hiralal Alawa failed to stop BJP as well as party won both Manawar and Umarban janpad panchayats.

In the remaining two assembly constituencies which belong to BJP MLA Neena Verma in Dhar and state cabinet minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, BJP won Tirla and Dhar janpad in Dhar constituency and Badnawar in Badnawar constituency.

After losing 10 janpads in the district, now Congress is eyeing district panchayat elections as both Congress and BJP have 14 members each.

Only a few days back, Dhar Congress seemed to be divided into Umang Singhar and Balmukund Singh Gautam’s factions, but today both of them together addressed the media persons to clear the air. They made it clear that they have got an agreement and now there is no dispute in Congress.

In Dhar district, MLA Umang Singhar said that even after having five MLAs, Congress could win only 3 out of 13 districts,

He promised that the district panchayat will be made by Congress. At the same time district Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautam said that there would be an honest review about why the party lost the polls and he too claimed that the distrcit panchayat would belong to the Congress.

