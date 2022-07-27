Dhar: Course to train newly promoted head constables starts

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar police have launched an induction course for training the newly promoted 50 head constables of the district. Reportedly, the Police Headquarters has promoted 247 constables of Dhar to the rank of head constables. An induction course was inaugurated on Monday under the guidance of SP Aditya Pratap Singh. On the first day, SP instructed the trainees about the dos and doníts. He also explained the need and benefits of the programme.

According to the officials, the course will be of 31 days and will be divided into two parts, internal-external. Police Administration and Behaviour, Police Station Management, Cyber Crime, Right to Information, IPC, and POSCO Act Project will be analyzed under the internal course.

The external course includes yoga, PT parade, meditation, firing, and weapon handling. The mentioned activities will be conducted from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm under the observation of instructors.

On this occasion, SP DevendraPatidar, Defense Inspector Arvind Dangi, Inspector Dinesh Sharma, SubedarNiteshRathod, SubedarRavindraKushwaha, Dr KusumPatidar, and many others were also present.