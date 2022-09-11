Dhar: Cultural programme conducted by Digambar Jain Samaj

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreDhar: Cultural programme conducted by Digambar Jain Samaj

The programme took place in five different phases, including rounds like dialogues delivering, costumes, question-answers, dance and performance and others.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 09:20 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The members of the youth club of Jain Samaj, Dhar organised a cultural program on the "Desh Ek Sanskriti Anek" topic.

The first prize was won by the team representing the Kashmir province. Society men Prayas Godha, Raunak Chhabra and Prateek Kasliwal said that this programme was being presented during the ongoing Paryushan festival of Jainism.

During this, Naresh Gangwal, Ashok Kasliwal and Sanjay Chhabra were present as guests. A vote of thanks was accepted by Prayas Godha.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

