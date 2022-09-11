Dhar: Cultural programme conducted by Digambar Jain Samaj

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The members of the youth club of Jain Samaj, Dhar organised a cultural program on the "Desh Ek Sanskriti Anek" topic.

The programme took place in five different phases, including rounds like dialogues delivering, costumes, question-answers, dance and performance and others.

The first prize was won by the team representing the Kashmir province. Society men Prayas Godha, Raunak Chhabra and Prateek Kasliwal said that this programme was being presented during the ongoing Paryushan festival of Jainism.

During this, Naresh Gangwal, Ashok Kasliwal and Sanjay Chhabra were present as guests. A vote of thanks was accepted by Prayas Godha.

