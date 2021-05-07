Dhar: Corona warriors spread awareness, write No Mask No Entry on roads with appeal to stay safe

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The social activists associated with Jan Abhiyan Parishad on Thursday spread awareness in Kanwan village in Badnawar development block under Roko Toko Abhiyan and advised people not to roam without purpose and wear masks to avoid infection.

They also distributed masks to people found without cover. Corona volunteers Balaram Chouhan, Chanchal Nahar, Jaswat Parihar and Mukesh Chouhan took part in campaign.

In Janata Colony in Dhar, corona volunteers Raj Sharma, Deepak Soni and Ravi Shrivastav wrote - No Mask, No Entry - on squares to make people aware and set up barricades. Painter Anup Shrivastav also helped in this work.

About 10 vapourisers were presented to Jeetendra Chaudhary and Dr Modi for the treatment of corona patients.