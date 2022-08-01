Dhar: Collector Jain chairs review meeting

Review Meeting |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Dr Pankaj Jain chaired a review meeting of time period papers at the Collectorate Auditorium on Monday. During this, he highlighted a few points. Initially, Jain guided the officials to promote Covaxin booster dose campaign which is to be conducted on August 3. He wants the responsible authority to give adequate publicity to it.

Addressing the "HarGharTirangaAbhiyan", he said to make special arrangements from August 13-15. Under AnkurAbhiyan, Jain asked all the officers of Tribal Affairs Department, Education Department, Women, and Child Development Department along with others to register their subordinate staff’s names on Vayudoot app.

In regards to health and trauma centre management, he ordered to maintain the drainage system of the building. Shedding light on the agricultural department he instructed to make necessary arrangements related to protecting the crop from diseases.

Other important instructions include the completion of pipeline work and civil building construction. The collector instructed all BMO ANMs/CHOs to stay in the wellness centre. Also, all the district panchayat CEOs should get the work of Anganwadis completed on time.

On this occasion, district officers including the chief executive officer, district panchayat KL Meena and additional collector Shringar Shrivastava were present in the meeting.