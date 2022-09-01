Dhar: Collector chairs review meeting of water and sanitation department

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector Pankaj Jain on Tuesday chaired a review meeting of water supply and sanitation department officials. Manual for preparation of detailed project report (DPR) for Water Supply Schemes in 488 villages was discussed.

Out of these villages, 171 villages face a serious water problem in summer. With dry reservoirs and record low groundwater levels, the district has been facing a drinking water crisis throughout the year.

Naresh Jatav, Scientist of Central Ground Water Board, presented detailed information regarding low groundwater levels in the district. The work of aquifer mapping through groundwater surveys, exploration and monitoring has been completed in the district. Jatav also shared information regarding National Project on Aquifer Management (NAQUIM) Study and ways to deal with severe drought conditions.

Chairing a meeting here to review the functioning of the department, the collector said that special mitigation works for arsenic and fluoride- affected areas should also be accorded top priority for ensuring potable supply of water to people. Safe water supply is directly linked to the health of people and their economic upliftment.

During the meeting, divisional forest officer, assistant commissioner tribal affairs department, district education officer, executive engineer water resources department, executive engineer public health department and other concerned officials were also present.