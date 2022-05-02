Dhar: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan attends wedding of Congress MLA Heeralal Alawa

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Dhar on Monday and attended the wedding of Congress MLA Dr Heeralal Alawa from Manawar. The chief minister extended his best wishes and blessed the newly wedded couple.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

State industrial policy and investment promotion minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, former cabinet minister Ranjana Baghel, former CCB president Rajiv Yadav, former MLA Manawar Velsingh Bhuria, district president Dahi Jaideep Patel, city council Kukshi president Mukam Singh Kirade were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the CM was warmly welcomed by Dattigaon, collector Dr Pankaj Jain, DIG Indore (Rural) Chandshekhar Solanki, superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh, district panchayat CEO KL Meena, ADM Shringar Srivastava, SDM Navjeevan Pawar and other officials and public representatives at the helipad.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:14 PM IST