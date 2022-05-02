e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Indore / Dhar: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan attends wedding of Congress MLA Heeralal Alawa

Dhar: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan attends wedding of Congress MLA Heeralal Alawa

The chief minister extended his best wishes and blessed the newly wedded couple.

FP News Service | Updated on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:14 PM IST

Advertisement

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Dhar on Monday and attended the wedding of Congress MLA Dr Heeralal Alawa from Manawar. The chief minister extended his best wishes and blessed the newly wedded couple.

State industrial policy and investment promotion minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, former cabinet minister Ranjana Baghel, former CCB president Rajiv Yadav, former MLA Manawar Velsingh Bhuria, district president Dahi Jaideep Patel, city council Kukshi president Mukam Singh Kirade were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the CM was warmly welcomed by Dattigaon, collector Dr Pankaj Jain, DIG Indore (Rural) Chandshekhar Solanki, superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh, district panchayat CEO KL Meena, ADM Shringar Srivastava, SDM Navjeevan Pawar and other officials and public representatives at the helipad.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Indore: MPPSC reopens registration window for state service exam-2021 Indore: MPPSC reopens registration window for state service exam-2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:14 PM IST