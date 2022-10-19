Dhar: CM Chouhan felicitates PHE on success of Jal Jeevan Mission in Dhar district

FPNS

DHAR: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan felicitated KP Verma, executive engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department of Dhar, after the department achieved great success, under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The department has managed to supply tap water to 2,30,525 families in the district, as well as 317 villages in the "Har Ghar Jal" category helping the district to earn first place in the state.

This is the first time after independence that arrangements have been made to supply tap water to every household of the rural population in the state.

The department has both the responsibility and the opportunity to provide “Har Ghar Jal” to the entire rural population by completing the mission.

The cost of 697 single villages and group water supply schemes of 443 villages received at the government level is Rs 1,612.03 crore and approval has been received, due to which 3,78,507 families have been targeted.

Since April 2020, water has been provided to 2,30,525 families by tap, out of which 317 villages are in the “Har Ghar Jal” category, which is the highest in the state. Action plan (T) for 1140 villages and 1198 Village Water Sanitation Committee (TAB) have been constituted in the district.

Efforts have been made for decades to provide clean drinking water to the rural population of Dhar, a tribal-dominated district, but without much success. In the Jal Jeevan Mission, which started in April 2020, now the work of providing water to every household is being done on a war footing. But in fluoride-affected settlements, the groundwater is fluoridated. So approval has been received from the government for providing pure water in 154 fluoride-affected villages through a group scheme and in 433 villages through a single scheme, work on single-village schemes is in progress.

For providing water to 116 villages of Lower Narmada in Dhar district, Rs. 302.60 crores and approval of schemes costing Rs 294.50 crore have been received in September 2022, which will be implemented by Jal Nigam.

