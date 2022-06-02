 
Dhar: Citizens made aware of measures to prevent malaria

Anti-malaria drive launched in Dhar district.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | Bhushan Koyande

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): An anti-malaria campaign was launched at Lal Bagh Complex, Dhar on Wednesday.

The campaign has been started under the guidance of chief medical and health officer Dr Shirish Raghuvanshi, district tuberculosis officer Dr Sanjay Joshi, district Ayush officer Dr Ramesh Muvel and others. During this, an awareness rally was also taken out through the major parts of the area.

Addressing the campaign, Raghuvanshi said that, due to the onset of monsoon, there will be an increase in the breeding of mosquitoes. This will also generate the fear of spreading mosquito-related diseases. Various preventive measures were explained to citizens like covering the overhead water tanks in houses, cleaning coolers, tanks, drinking containers of animals, and birds before refilling it and others.

This campaign will be run throughout the month among the public by the antimalarial activists.

District malaria advisor R Katare informed that in case of fever, immediately go to the area's ASHA worker or the nearest government health centre for a malaria test.

If results come out to be positive, then take immediate treatment followed by proper diet and sleep. the administration proposes to spray insecticide in 20 malaria-affected villages of the district in two cycles.

On this occasion, Dr Arpit Jain, Dr Arvind Khede, Tara Yadav, ANM/ASHA workers along with students of private nursing colleges were also present.

