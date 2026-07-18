Dhar Bhojshala Row: Muslims Reject Alternative Namaz Site, To Move Supreme Court | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the Supreme Court’s directives, the district administration on Friday discussed with prominent leaders of both the Hindu and Muslim communities and gave the Muslims land two kilometres away from the Bhojshala premises where they could offer namaz every Friday.

The Muslim side rejected the offer for the land at Chalis Peer premises in Maliwada village, saying that the decision was a

violation of the Supreme Court’s directions to provide an alternative open space adjacent to the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex for Friday prayers between 1 pm and 3 pm.

Petitioner from the Muslim side, Abdul Samad said they would approach the Supreme Court on Monday and initiate contempt of court proceedings.

He alleged that the administration had misinterpreted the Supreme Court's order and discriminated against the community by not providing a site adjacent to the complex, as the court's observations had intended.

According to the Muslim side, the site they had sought lay opposite the Dargah's main entrance where they used to offer wuzu and would have been far more suitable.

Meanwhile, Bhoj Utsav Committee's Sumit Chaudhary on Friday said that worship at the Bhojshala temple would continue as usual and maintained that namaz should not be offered within what he described as the temple complex.

He said there was no objection to the offering of namaz, but asserted that it should take place outside the temple premises.

Bhojshala Mukti Yagya Convener Gopal Sharma said the Muslim community should accept that the Bhojshala complex is a temple and respect the judicial process, while welcoming the Supreme Court's interim arrangement regarding Friday namaz.

Collector to review SC order

Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena on Friday said the district administration would obtain and study the Supreme Court's order on the Bhojshala matter before taking further action.

He said all directions issued by the apex court would be examined and implemented accordingly.

Meena added that the administration would make all necessary preparations to maintain peace, law and order in the district.