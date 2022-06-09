Dhar: Bail application of cheating case accused rejected

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Court of fourth additional session judge Surendra Singh Gurjar rejected the bail plea of Anuj alias Bhola Tiwari who is in jail in the case of cheating a woman in a land deal Court also rejected the bail application of Tiwari’s co-accused Naveen Joshi.

Additional public prosecutor Sharad Purohit said that the court rejected the bail application, even though the counsel for the applicants told that the woman has no problem in granting bail to Tiwari, accepted the possibility of them tampering with the documents and intimidating the witnesses on getting bail.

Tiwari has been lodged in Dhar jail since he surrendered. After the local court rejected his bail application, Tiwari might approach the High Court for some relief in the case.

Tiwari was accused by a woman named Jyotibai in May of getting the registry done fraudulently in an ancestral property through a written application that carried forged signatures of the woman.

Earlier Tirla police booked Tiwari and his partner Naveen Joshi along with four other people, who are brothers of the complainant Jyotibai on her complaint about the purchase of ancestral land in Gyanpura village. In this case, the police had registered a case under Sections 420, 406 and 34 of the IPC. Police later added Sections 467, 468, 471, and 120(B).

In this case, the complainant had told that Naveen Joshi and Anuj alias Bhola Tiwari and other co-accused, together hatched the entire conspiracy. She said that the accused purchased a stamp paper of Rs 100 in the name of the plaintiff Jyotibai to prepare a family settlement article and forcefully intimidate her. Bouncers were also sent to intimidate the woman

The police have sent the written documents to the handwriting expert for investigation. The most important thing is that while presenting the bail application, the counsel for the applicants said that the woman has no problem in granting bail to Tiwari, but the court accepted the seriousness of the case and the government and agreed with the arguments of the advocate.