Dhar: ASI trapped for taking bribe of Rs 15,000

Representative Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Indore Lokayukta on Thursday trapped Assistant Sub Inspector Mahendra Randha for accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

According to information, complainant Rohit Jain, a resident of Dhar in his complaint to Lokayukta on August 16 claimed that he is a grain trader at Krishi Upaj Mandi in Dhar who purchases grain from the farmers.

Accusing Randa of demanding a bribe to pass his vehicle the complainant said that his licence to send the purchased goods from the market yard to other places has also been blocked.

Jain said that Randha told him that the ID of the licence will be activated only after he pays a bribe of Rs 15,000.

After verification of the complaint, a team of special establishments of police laid a trap at Krishi Upaj Mandi and trapped the ASI red-handed accepting the bribe from the complainant.

A criminal case has been registered against the accused under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act and taken up for investigation.

Read Also Dhar shuttlers shine in state senior badminton championship