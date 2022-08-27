Dhar: Antique coins, gold ornaments worth Rs 1 crore seized

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Treasure found during the excavation for the reconstruction of a house in Chitnis Chowk of Dhar was distributed by some labourers working there.

However, the police got information about this, and by Friday evening, had recovered some part of the treasure and arrested eight suspects.

Eight labourers working in the reconstruction of the house have been arrested and antique gold chain, gold pieces, weighing about one kilogram, a lot of iron-like metal worth Rs six lakh and other material totalling around Rs one crore has been confiscated here in Dhar.

According to Kotwali police station in-charge Sameer Patidar, legal action will be taken against all.

The police are likely to disclose the full details soon.

According to information, Shivnarayan Rathod's house is built in two parts in Chitnis Chowk near Nalchha Darwaza and the family resides in one part while the other part is dilapidated. This part is being demolished for reconstruction for a month now.

Labourers working on the site found old gold coins (Ginni) and gold ornaments in a wall and distributed them among themselves with no one being aware about the discovery. But the police came to know that some old jewellery was being sold and became active.

