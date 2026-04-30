Dhar Accident: Death Toll Climbs Up To 16, Eight Of One Family Killed |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The death toll in horrific road accident at Chikhliya Phata on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway on Wednesday night rose from 12 to 16 after four more injured persons succumbed during treatment on Thursday.

Several others remain hospitalised. Notably, eight members of the Dabar family, including a five-year-old girl, were killed in the accident.

Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur visited the site and attended the funeral of deceased on Thursday. Congress MLA Pratap Grewal demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation per victim.

The accident occurred when a pickup van carrying around 46 labourers overturned and collided with an SUV coming from the opposite direction.

Senior officials monitored relief operations at the incident spot. "Seven injured persons have been referred for treatment to Indore. Fifteen people are undergoing treatment here. The patients here are currently stable, but if they need to be referred elsewhere, everything will be arranged," said Divisional Commissioner Dr Sudam P Khade. "In Indore also, we have deployed a team of doctors and are making all arrangements so that there is no delay or problem in treatment," he added.

NH Safety flaws, speed caused Dhar crash

A police investigation into the fatal road accident identified over speeding along with serious deficiencies in National Highway safety infrastructure as key factors behind the crash.

Indore Rural Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Manoj Kumar Singh, on Thursday conducted an on-site inspection of the accident site. Preliminary findings indicated that the accident was not only due to excessive speed but also due to serious lapses in adherence to standard road safety protocols. "Prima facie, over-speeding appears to be the main cause. However, our inspection revealed that several essential safety measures, which are part of standard highway norms, are missing at the site," Singh said briefing the Press on Thursday.

The DIG noted that the median design is improper, with wide and unregulated openings that allow abrupt vehicle crossings, increasing the risk of collisions. He also pointed out absence of reflective indicators, lane markings and cat-eye reflectors, particularly important for night driving.

According to Singh, these deficiencies, along with overspeeding, contributed significantly to the accident. He confirmed that the findings will be shared with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for corrective action. An NHAI team has already inspected the site.