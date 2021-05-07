Dhar: 90-year-old woman beats Covid in Kukshi, doctor said her cheerfulness, courage led to speedy recovery

Kukshi (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): Willpower and self-confidence can lead to miracles. One such example has been set by a 90-year-old woman here.

Few days back, Sundar Bai, 90, tested corona positive with 60% oxygen saturation level and 50% lung infection. She was put on a ventilator. After analysing her report, Dr Sandeep Gupta, who has been posted here from Bhopal to treat Covid patients, asked her how she was feeling.

She said she is fine but wants to have jalebis. Her fortitude impressed the doctor and para medical staff. Her optimism and cheerfulness delighted the paramedical staff. Soon, she was removed from ventilator. After 15 days, Sunder Bai recovered fully from corona infection . Celebrating the moment, the hospital staff offered her jalebis before she was discharged.

Dr Gupta said her will power, confidence and treatment led to her speedy recovery. He appealed to people to remain optimistic during current crisis and consult a doctor if they have corona symptoms. “Stay at home, wear a mask, read good books and stay healthy,” he added.