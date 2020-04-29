90-year-old man from Jaipur discharged after he beats coronavirus; hospital staff greet him with round of applause, flowers

While medical science warns about elderly patients being more at risk from Covid, this is the second case in Rajasthan when an elderly patient has recovered. A few days back a 90-year-old woman from Jodhpur also recovered and tested negative.

Out of the 2,262 persons who have tested positive across the state, 768 are now negative and 584 have been discharged.

Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma informed, “Recovery of positive in Rajasthan has been very encouraging. Almost one third of those who tested positive have subsequently tested negative. We are in the process of increasing our rate of testing which is presently at 6,000 per day to 10,000 per day. The rate of spread of the infection has also been very proactive. Had it been spreading at the rate of April 14 the total number of positives would have reached 4,077, but we have contained it to 2,262. Total seven places continue to be hotspots and we are an average of 4,000 samples per day. The pendency of reports has also been cleared.”