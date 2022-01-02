Dhar: 1,42,912 youths in 15-18 year age group to get jabs in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Amid fear of third wave of Covid-19 and rise in cases of Omicron, vaccination for teenagers - from 15 to 18 age group - will start at private and government schools in Dhar district on Monday.

Administration and health department in coordination with the school education department is all set to vaccinate as many 1,42,912 beneficiaries aged between 15 and 18 years.

District immunization officer Dr Sudhir Modi said that a separate team will ensure that teenagers get jabs at the government schools, hostels and hospitals.

As per instructions of Collector Pankaj Jain and assistant commissioner, Tribal Affairs Department Supriya Bisen, inoculation, waiting rooms and observation rooms have been installed in the schools.

Officials have asked the school principals to coordinate with the health officials for micro planning of vaccination. School principals will be responsible to ensure 100% vaccination of the eligible students in their schools, added an official.

Administration has achieved 97% vaccination of people above 18 in Dhar. A total 28,74,749 doses have been administered in the district out of which 14,58,999 have received the first dose, while 14,15,750 of them are now fully vaccinated.

Blocks No of benificiaries

Dhar 19,751

Nalcha 18,641

Tirla 2,670

Sardarpur 19,431

Bagh 5,893

Kukshi 8,521

Dahi 4,936

Nisarpur 3,552

Gandhwani 6,772

Manawar 10,477

Umarban 8,138

Dharampuri 15,983

Badnawar 18,149

Total 1,42,912

With the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive set to start from January 3, officials are gearing up inoculating the young adults between the age group of 15 to 18 years. Special drives will be organised in 19 government schools in Kukshi town in Dhar district as part of the vaccination programme with target of 4841 children. Authorities are taking up all necessary preparations to make mega drive successful.

A team of Civil Hospital under BMO Abhishek Rawat is also gearing to make this campaign of vaccination 100 percent successful. They have also been directed to be ready with the required strength of staff to be deputed to schools to ensure vaccination of school children.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, BEO of Tribal Affairs Department informed that nodal officers have been appointed at the vaccination centers and necessary instructions have been given to follow covid19 norms. Eligible children have been given medical instructions to have meals before getting the vaccines. Instructions are been given to follow social distancing and wear mask during the process in view of Omicronís scare.

