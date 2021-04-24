Dhar: 13 patients discharged from Kukshi Covid Centre, health monitored through video conferencing

Kukshi (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): In all, 13 patients were discharged from Covid Centre set up at Kukshi Health Centre on Saturday after getting rid of the infection. Kukshi block medical officer Dr Abhishek Rawat said patients receive proper treatment as the centre has adequate arrangements for it.

He said SDM Vivek Kumar takes daily inputs about the status of patients’ health. “He ensures that medicines are available and patients get proper treatment,” he added. According to Dr Rawat, information about patients’ health is taken through video conferencing.