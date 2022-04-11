Dhar: 1 dead, 3 hospitalised after consuming toddy in district

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man died on Monday while his wife and two others fell ill after consuming toddy in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, police said.

Hamir Singh died in a hospital in adjoining Barwani district, while his wife Bina (45) and two others identified as Roop Singh (65) and Mahesh (15) are hospitalised and their condition is out of danger, Additional Superintendent of Police Devendra Patidar told PTI.

The four had consumed toddy on Friday night in Digvi village, some 130 kilometres from the district headquarters, the Additional SP added.

"After they fell ill, they were rushed to a government hospital in Dhar and then taken for further treatment to Barwani," he said.

Inspector Prakash Sarode of Dahi police station denied that the four had consumed spurious liquor, adding that they drank toddy.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 04:17 PM IST