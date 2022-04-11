Dhar Mann videos fame Vinn Sander reveals who is his favourite Bollywood star

Vinn Sander is best known for acting in videos by Dhar Mann that are very popular on social media. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat.

Talking about his aspirations after moving to the United States, Vinn shares, “Since my childhood, I used to watch Star Movies, that’s where I got the acting bug. I was born in Kerala. I was about five years old when my family moved to Delhi and from there to the US. I finished my degree and picked up a job in LA which also gave me financial stability. Since I landed up there, it was a constant hustle as there’s no rulebook.”

Vinn was seen in the popular Hollywood film President Evil in 2018. “I gave an audition for it, and I wasn’t sure about what the film is like. Later, my agent contacted me, and I was on board. It was totally unexpected,” Vinn reveals.

Elaborating further on his other work, Vinn adds, “I got Fear and Desire through my ex-roommate who happened to know the director. After a casual meeting, he liked my look and asked to do a test. It was one of the first films I did before President Evil.”

Opening up about his collaboration with Dhar Mann Studios, he says, “A friend of mine from acting school told me about this project. I thought whatever opportunity I get in the beginning, I wouldn’t say no. It was a two people crew, the producer and the DOP. They were nice and welcoming. It’s crazy to see that up to what extent the reach of the videos grew.”

On a parting note, we ask him if he has any Bollywood aspirations. “It feels like a far-fetched dream since I am in Hollywood, and I am still struggling to establish myself here. I remember watching Hindi films, and Hrithik Roshan is my all-time favourite. I really love Koi… Mil Gaya. I liked his acting, physique, charisma, etc. I would love to do a full-fledged action film with him. Besides Hrithik, I like Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan,” he signs off.

