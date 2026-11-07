Dhanteras 2026 Shopping Rush Lights Up Malwa-Nimar Markets, ₹10 Crore Business Recorded In MP’s Dhar As Jewellery, Vehicles And Utensils Attract Buyers | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The city recorded an estimated business of Rs 10 crore on Dhanteras, with markets witnessing heavy customer footfall throughout Friday. Residents purchased two-wheelers, four-wheelers, tractors, gold, silver, clothes, utensils and other goods during the auspicious occasion.

According to traders, two-wheeler sales accounted for around Rs 2 crore, while tractors and other agricultural vehicles contributed nearly Rs 4 crore. Gold and silver sales were estimated at Rs 1 crore.

Clothing and utensil shops recorded business of approximately Rs 2 crore, while other businesses contributed another Rs 1 crore.

Customers began visiting markets in the morning, with many choosing auspicious hours for purchases. Four-wheelers were barred from entering busy market areas to manage traffic congestion and facilitate movement.

Traders described sales as satisfactory despite earlier concerns over rain affecting shopping activity. Two-wheeler dealers reported encouraging demand for electric vehicles, while tractor dealers also witnessed strong sales.

The festive shopping activity brought cheer to traders across different sectors, with agricultural vehicles emerging as a major contributor to the day's overall business.

RATLAM: Lightweight jewellery with a royal appearance emerged as a popular choice among customers at DC Jewellers on Dhanteras. The showroom witnessed heavy footfall as buyers explored contemporary and traditional designs.

Changing consumer preferences have increased demand for elegant, lightweight ornaments, particularly among younger customers seeking stylish jewellery without excessive weight.

Vikas Kataria of DC Jewellers said the showroom had introduced various lightweight collections keeping younger buyers' preferences in mind. Traditional jewellery also attracted considerable interest among shoppers.

Despite the growing popularity of contemporary patterns, customers continued to favour conventional designs for festive purchases.

The Dhanteras shopping trend reflected the preference for jewellery combining modern fashion with traditional elegance, with the showroom offering collections catering to both categories of buyers.

NEEMUCH: Markets witnessed heavy footfall on Friday as residents thronged shops for Dhanteras shopping. Customers purchased gold and silver jewellery, utensils, electronics, clothes and household decorations.

The bullion market recorded brisk business, with buyers purchasing jewellery and coins. Shops selling earthen lamps, idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha, 'rangoli', flower garlands and decorative items attracted crowds. Broom shops also witnessed steady sales, reflecting the traditional significance of Dhanteras purchases.

Tagore Marg and Sarafa market remained particularly busy throughout the day.

To manage congestion, traffic police restricted four-wheelers on Tagore Marg, Tilak Marg and Naya Bazaar, allowing pedestrians and two-wheelers to move freely. The festive shopping rush brought cheer to traders.

PANSEMAL: Markets witnessed increased activity on Dhanteras, with families visiting shops and showrooms for festive purchases. Two-wheeler showrooms reported better sales than last year, while jewellery business remained moderate owing to fluctuations in gold and silver prices.

Pragati showroom owner Neeraj Gupta said around 140 vehicles were sold, while Hero showroom owner Dinesh Chaudhary reported sales of nearly 135 vehicles. TVS showroom owner Vijay Badguzar said approximately 50 vehicles were sold.

Utensil, grocery, snacks and hotel businesses also witnessed good customer turnout. Traders' association vice-president Satish Agrawal attributed the improved sales partly to better prices for agricultural produce.

Shops selling earthen lamps, brooms, sweets and Lakshmi idols remained busy. Marigold flowers sold at around Rs 40, while increased shopping activity affected traffic movement on main roads.

KHANDWA: Diwali festivities at Shri Mahalakshmi Temple in Lal Chowki will begin on Nov 6 with 'Dhvaj Pujan' on Dhanteras. The temple has been decorated with lights for celebrations continuing until Nov 11.

The flag worship ceremony will take place at 9 am in the presence of Shri 1008 Onkaranandji Brahmagir Guru Gadi Maharaj.

Special worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Kuber, the deity of wealth, will also be performed. 'Kuber Potlis' will be prepared and distributed to devotees after Bhai Dooj.

Temple authorities said the rituals would include Dhanvantari Pujan, Shri Sukta recitation and special aartis. Preparations have begun for the traditional pure-ghee Nukti sweet to be offered as mahaprasadi.

GAROTH: Markets witnessed heavy footfall on Dhanteras as residents thronged shops for festive purchases. Jewellery stores recorded brisk business, with customers buying gold and silver ornaments and utensils during auspicious hours.

Clothing, utensil, decorative item and electronics shops also remained busy throughout the day.

Municipal council president Rajesh Sethia visited the market with his family and purchased goods from small shopkeepers and street vendors to promote the 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

To facilitate shoppers, chief municipal officer Girish Sharma restricted the entry of four-wheelers into crowded market areas.

Municipal council employees were deployed to manage traffic and assist visitors during the festive shopping rush.

BAGH: The festive shopping rush ahead of Diwali disrupted traffic movement, leaving commuters and shoppers struggling to navigate crowded markets and main roads.

Vehicles crawled through narrow stretches as loading rickshaws and pickup vehicles parked in the middle of roads to unload goods for shops.

The problem was particularly severe at Mahesh Nagar bus stand, where commuters and passengers remained stuck in traffic jams for 40 minutes. Two-wheelers, four-wheelers, buses and other passenger vehicles struggled to pass through the congested stretch.

Frequent unloading of goods on busy roads reduced space for traffic movement. Long queues formed behind parked vehicles, while pedestrians also faced difficulties.

BAKANER: Markets have been stocked with decorative items ahead of Govardhan Puja, with special shops selling accessories for adorning cattle.

Colourful cloth coverings, bells, anklets, peacock feathers, garlands, decorative strings and paints for horns are attracting farmers and cattle owners from nearby villages.

Shopkeepers reported better market activity than in previous years. Children are also enthusiastic about decorating cattle for the festival.

On Govardhan Puja, farmers will bathe their cows and bulls, apply colours and decorate them with garlands and ornaments before performing traditional worship and circumambulating Govardhan Maharaj.

Trader Saifuddin Inji said the festival symbolises the bond between farmers and their livestock and expresses gratitude towards them.

ALOT: Markets witnessed festive excitement on Dhanteras, with traders expecting strong sales. Vehicle showrooms attracted buyers with new models and offers, while jewellery shops reported interest in gold and silver ornaments.

Clothing, electronics and utensil stores displayed extensive collections to attract festive shoppers.

Traders expressed optimism about brisk purchases, hoping that Dhanteras and Diwali shopping would boost business across the town.