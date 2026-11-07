Dhanteras 2026 Celebrations Begin With Grand Festivities! Gajalakshmi Temple Decorated With ₹40 Lakh Currency Notes, Devotees Throng Kuber Temple In MP’s Ujjain | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The five-day Diwali festivities began on Friday with Dhanteras as temples were decorated and markets witnessed a rush of shoppers across Ujjain.

Celebrations at Mahakaleshwar Temple had begun on Thursday evening with sparklers. Special 'puja' and 'aarti' were performed on Friday. Lord Dhanvantari, the deity of health and Ayurveda, was worshipped at the temple, Ayurvedic College, hospital and municipal Ayurvedic dispensary at Mirchi Nala.

Gajalakshmi Temple in Nai Peth was decorated with currency notes worth Rs 40 lakh. Preparations began three days earlier, with garlands made from Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500 notes. The decoration will remain until Nov 11.

Devotees thronged Kuber Temple at Guru Sandipani Ashram, where the sanctum opens only once annually. They applied perfume to Lord Kuber's navel, a ritual believed to bring prosperity and freedom from debt.

Markets witness festive rush

Dhanteras shopping brought crowds to markets, particularly gold, silver and flower shops. However, high precious metal prices prompted many customers to make symbolic purchases.

Utensil traders in Patni Bazaar expressed disappointment as road-widening notices dampened festive enthusiasm.

The Doodhtalai flower market witnessed brisk activity, particularly for marigold garlands. Prices remained largely stable, with roses selling at Rs 80 per kg, marigolds at Rs 25-Rs 45 per kg and chrysanthemums at Rs 25-Rs 50 per kg.

Roop Chaturdashi will be celebrated on Saturday, followed by Diwali on Sunday.

The festive atmosphere was reflected in illuminated temples, decorated markets and steady crowds purchasing traditional items for Diwali celebrations.