Dhamnod: Legal literacy camp held at Khalghat Handloom and Handicraft Cluster

Dhamnod (Madhya Pradesh): A legal literacy camp was conducted at Handloom and Handicraft Cluster in Khalghat on Saturday. The camp was organized under the joint aegis of district legal aid services and the Samarpan for Health Education and Environment Yuvak Mandal Samiti.

During this additional district and session’s judge, Dharampuri Nirmal Mandoria was invited as the chief guest. Initially, the camp was inaugurated after Sworshipping the idol of the goddess Saraswati by the chief guest. Later, a sapling plantation ceremony was also carried out at the premises, in which 101 saplings were planted by the institution and the legal committee members.

Addressing the program, judged Mandoria said that creating awareness about justice is the main objective of district legal aid services. Through this camp, one can know their rights, the scope of work, providing accessible justice, providing other rights of women, and many others. For this, para-legal volunteers are always ready to corporate with them. He also explained many things related to justice and rights.

On this occasion, first-class judicial magistrate Devendra Solanki addressed the program too. Apart from these, committee president Pintu Shilaka, vice president Virendra Singh Patel, secretary Sunil Mishra with the paralegal team, Manish Chhabra, and Dr Manoj Nahar were present on the stage. Later, officials also had a word with the working women force of the cluster. In the end, a vote of thanks was proposed by Manish Chhabra.