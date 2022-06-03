Dhabawadi Loot Case: Middle-man in Barwani cooks up loot story to escape humiliation

Barwani/Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): With the arrest of a trader and his driver, the police team in Barwani claimed to have solved the Dhabawadi loot case that occurred on Silawada road between Sendhwa and Barwani on late Thursday evening. Police recovered loot money along with two mobile phones and a car used in the crime.

Addressing media persons here at the district headquarters, SP Deepak Kumar Shukla appreciated the entire police team for solving the sensational loot case of Rs 36.5 lakh within 24 hours.

SP Shukla said that those who were arrested were identified as middle-man Manoj Patidar, (42), a resident of Khandwa Pipliya village, Dhar district and his driver Bhagwan Baghel (38), a resident of Badwanya village, Dhar district. Police recovered loot money of Rs 31.5 lakh from Manoj and Rs five lakh from his driver Bhagwan.

SP Shukla added that the source of money and where they were transporting is yet to be ascertained and it is a matter of investigation.

Briefing about prima facie, SP Shukla said that on late Thursday evening Bhagwan lodged a complaint at Kotwali police station in Barwani claiming that some unidentified bike-borne robbers robbed him at gunpoint throwing chilli powder in his eyes at Dhabawadi on Silawada road between Sendhwa and Barwani.

Swung into action, SP Shukla and all the senior officials rushed to the spot and began an investigation.

Meanwhile, the complainantís suspicious behaviour and Manoj Patidarís delayed arrival on the spot put them on the investigation team's radar. During questioning about how the incident happened, the driver tried to mislead the police. Failing to get a satisfactory answer, police detained Manoj and Bhagwan and interrogated the duo. During interrogation, they confessed to their crime, said SP Shukla.

They informed police that after reaching Dhabawadi on Silawada road, Manoj took away Rs 31.5 lakh and gave Rs 5 lakh to driver Bhagwan as his share. Manoj instructed his driver to cook the entire story before the police. To create a crime scene, Bhagwan hid two of his mobile phones and used a pedestrian's phone to call the police.