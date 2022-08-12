DG BSF visits CSWT, other campuses and boosted morale of officers, trainees

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Director general (BSF) Pankaj Kumar Singh was on a visit to the city and he inspected CSWT, subsidiary training centre, firing range etc with IG (CSWT) KK Guliya. He gave certain directives to the subordinates and motivated them.

DG Singh first visited the Central School of Weapon and Tactics in the BSF campus on Airport Road. He talked with the instructor and the trainees there. He also got suggestions from them and boosted their morale. Later, he visited the subsidiary training centre and 81 Battalion of BSF in Budania campus. He talked with NBCC officials and told them to complete construction work as soon as possible.

DG later visited Reoti firing range where he met the BSF shooting team preparing for All India Police Duty Meet and gave certain directives to them. He also boosted their morale.

He then came back to CSWT centre where he addressed a conference which was attended by officers and BSF personnel. DG Singh said that the process of giving and acquiring high quality training should be systematic. He stressed on the maximum use of advanced techniques, ideas and methods.