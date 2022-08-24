Dewas: Varun in Indian team for Asian Softball Championship

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Varun Solanki, a resident of Dewas city has been selected for the national team for the Asian Softball Championship to be organised from September 3 to 6 at Kochi Japan. Giving this information, District Softball Association secretary Rajiv Srivastava said that Varun will leave for Japan on August 26.

He added that Varun got a chance to be a part of the Indian team after performing excellently in training camps organised at Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, Bundi, Rajasthan, Indore, and other places.

A ceremony to felicitate Varun was organised at Kushabhau Thackeray Stadium. On this occasion, former minister Sajjan Singh Verma and former authority chairman Manoj Rajani were present as the chief guest.

The programme was conducted by Giani Srivastava in the presence of DCB bank manager Mukesh Srivastava, JitendraGoswami, Dilip Singh Chauhan, and international players Ragini Chauhan, and others. A vote of thanks was proposed by Rajiv Srivastava.