Dewas: Tricolour distribution camp conducted

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A Tricolour distribution camp was organised under the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan (August 13-15) at Dewas on Tuesday. The camp was conducted under the guidance of state legal services authority and principal district judge chairman, Dewas Prabhat Kumar Mishra.

During this, legal services authority Niharika Singh distributed the Tricolour to judicial officers, panel advocates, parties and court staff members. On this occasion, district legal aid officer Robin Dayal advocates, court staff, and many others were also present.

MiC councillors assume charge

The newly-elected president of Dewas Municipal Corporation Ravi Jain took charge of his post in the presence of MLA representative Vikram Singh Pawar, mayor Geeta Agarwal, and district president Rajiv Khandelwal on Tuesday. Along with this, newly elected councillors of the Mayor-in-Council, Pinky Sanjay Dayma, general administration department, Ritika Vinay Sangete, waterworks and sewerage department, Ganesh Patel public works and horticulture department, Jitendra Makwana revenue department, also started their work. On this occasion, mandal president Sachin Joshi, senior BJP leaders Om Joshi, Bharat Chaudhary, and others were also present.

Officials asked to plant 75 sapling in each ward

Municipal Corporation deputy commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan chaired a meeting regarding the Har Ghar Tiranga ' and the Ankur Abhiyan at the corporation office on Tuesday. In the meeting, the commissioner gave instructions to the engineers, zone in-charges, health inspectors, and ward inspectors to plant about 75 saplings in each ward with the help of residents in the nearby gardens. Similarly, he encouraged the hoisting of the Tricolour on each house of the city to commemorate 75 years of independence.