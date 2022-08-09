Dewas: Oath taking ceremony of Lions Club concludes

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The second oath taking ceremony of Lions Club concluded on Monday. On this occasion, PDG, MJF Ajay Sengar was present as the chief guest. Along with this, former mayor Rekha Verma, region chairperson Jasvir Arora, former region chairperson Kislay Choudhary, and others were present as the special chief guest. Reportedly Sushma Arora has been appointed as the president of the club followed by Laxmi Rao as vice-president, Anita Rajput as secretary and Kalpana Singh as treasurer. Together they pledged for their post. The programme was conducted by Sangeeta Goyal.

District roller skating competition held

The Dewas district roller skating competition concluded on Sunday. District roller skating association secretary Sandeep Yadav informed that around 80 to 90 boys and girls participated in the competition. The winners of the championship will also participate in the skating competition organised in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. On this occasion, Sudesh Sangte (Vishwamitra Awardee), Gaurav Kadam (Co-secretary Roller Basketball Madhya Pradesh), Pawan Yadav (Secretary Madhya Pradesh Roller Basketball) Pawan Patil and many other dignitaries congratulated them. Winners include Shorya, Dhruvesh, Manika and others.

