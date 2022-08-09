Dewas: Investiture ceremony held at San Thome Academy

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): San Thome Academy, Bhopal Road, Dewas organised an Investiture Ceremony marking the formation of a new Students’ Council.

The investiture ceremony was held with a motto to invest the students with a sense of responsibility and duty. The ceremony started with a prayer dance.

The chief guest for the occasion was collector and district magistrate DewasChandramoli Shukla and the guest of honour was Hitendra Mehta. The ceremony was also graced by the presence of Archana Mehta.

The president Sunil Thomas and the director Hansy Thomas welcomed the guests by presenting them bouquets and mementos. It was followed by the march past by the council members.

The office bearers were adorned with badges and were given the house flags by the chief guest. Then, held the oath taking ceremony where the council members pledged to carry out duties assigned to them with sincerity. Theoath was administered by the Chief Guest. The school corridors buzzed with enthusiasm and pride.

DivyanshMaurya and PoorviGanjiwale led the students’ council as the chosen head boy and head girl respectively.

The chief guest in his address motivated and congratulated the office bearers.The Directress of the school in her address congratulated the council members and said that the institution takes pride in providing its students with infinite opportunities that allow them to bloom into confident and responsible individuals.

Principal EKJoshi motivated the students and informed that the selection process was fair and transparent. The basis of selection was merit and leadership skills.

The programme was hosted by Sumi Tiwari and Mary Rumal. A Vote of thanks was proposed by Preeti Ganjiwale.