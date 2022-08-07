Dewas: Cong will not be intimidated, will continue to protest against price rise, inflation

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers demonstrated on the issue of inflation, price rise and unemployment here at Manduk Pushkar on Saturday. The demonstrators raised slogans against the government attacking the Centreís Modi government fiercely.

Giving information, media in-charge Pramod Suman told that MLA Sajjan Singh Verma while addressing the protestors said that whenever Congress raises its voice against skyrocketing inflation, unemployment and GST on eatables, BJP led central government uses probe agencies to intimidate it.

But we are not frightened, Congress will continue to raise the voice of every class of people that are bearing the brunt of the attacks by the Modi government. Along with this, a memorandum was handed over to tehsildar Poonam Tomar addressed to the President here at the collectorate office. It was stated that the government should think about controlling inflation On the one hand government is increasing the price of essential commodities by imposing GST while on the other hand unemployment is also rising at an alarming pace. It has become impossible for people to make both ends meet.

Various leaders including the newly elected president of district panchayat Leela Ataria, district president ManojRajani, former Mayor Jai Singh Thakur Rekha Verma and scores of party leaders were also present. The protest was conducted by spokesperson Sudhir Sharma while Eijaz Khan proposed a vote of thanks.