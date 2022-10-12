Dewas: Ten selected for Iron Ball championships

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In the upcoming fourth national Iron Ball championships to be held in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, 10 players of Dewas Iron ball Academy have been selected to participate from October 15 to 18. According to information, players across 20 states of the country will be participating in it, which will also include players from many districts of Madhya Pradesh. The state had also secured the second position at the national level competition held in Gujarat.

Reportedly, all the players from Dewas and Ujjain region will leave for Bihar on October 13 to showcase their talent. Notably, they have been selected on the basis of their ability and hard work. The Dewas team include Sandeep Rathod, Rajpal Singh Sendhav, Bhumika Garhwal, Bahadur Singh, Prachi Kanasiya and others. On their selection, academy state secretary Pawan Solanki and Dewas manager Sagar Singh Rajput congratulated them by wishing for their bright future.