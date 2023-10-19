 Dewas Tekri: Thousands Partake In Mahaprasad Offerings
Dewas Tekri: Thousands Partake In Mahaprasad Offerings

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 06:19 AM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Celebrating the Navratri festival, devotees throng Dewas Tekri to seek the blessings of the Mother Goddess. Thousands of worshippers have been partaking in the Mahaprasad offerings at the service pandal of Maa Chamunda Seva Samiti, situated at Satsang Bhawan near Ratat Marg Shankh Dwar.

Prominent persons including Bank Note Press chief general manager SK Mahapatra, Central Industrial Security Force commandant Shivratan Meena, Control Manager Ramkesh Singh, Kedarnath Mahapatra, DK Deka, Vivek Singh, Prashant Mahajan and Nitin Das actively contributed their efforts in distributing the sacred Mahaprasad to the devotees, thus reaping the spiritual benefits of their service.

Journalists from various media houses also took part, serving halwa, puri, khichdi and tea to the worshippers. Pratap Singh Mehta and Nishid Jain Kasliwal from the Social Service Committee in Indore distributed a remarkable 11 quintals of Khichdi.

Maa Chamunda Seva Samiti officials and social workers including Narendra Mishra, Rameshwar Jalodiya, Rajesh Goswami, Surendra Singh Tomar, Narendra Kumar Sisodia, Paras Sharma, Santosh Jain, Satyanarayan Panchal, night shift incharge Beedi Rawal, Sushil Shinde, Dinesh Sawaliya and Shashikant Gupta, paid tribute to Goddess by presenting her photo and adorning her with a chunni.

