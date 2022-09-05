Dewas: Teachers stage protest demanding old pension scheme

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): "On the call of Azad Adhyapak Shikshak Sangh provincial president Bharat Patel, the members of the group staged a one-day protest in the form of a huge rally demanding pension rights from the government". A memorandum was also submitted to the collector addressed to the President regarding the fulfilment of various pending demands including the implementation of the old pension scheme.

During this, Vishwamitra awardee Sudesh Sangte, Ganga Singh Solanki, Durgesh Jaju, Sahaj Sarkar, and others were also present. Many district presidents of the society complained about the amount of pension government credit in the eligible accounts. The amount does not even fulfil basic needs like food.

District president Rajendra said that the old pension is our right and we can do anything to obtain it. This is just the beginning, from September 13, a Tricolour rally will be taken out in Bhopal.