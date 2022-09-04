Dewas Municipal Corporation acts against use of single-use plastic and non-standard polythene

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Dewas Municipal Corporation took action against various vendors, shopkeepers, retailers and others on the usage of single-use plastic and non-standard polythene. The city administration has banned the said items which are harming the people's health and environment.

Despite this, many shopkeepers are using them. During the investigation, a penalty of rupees 18, 00, 650 was imposed on establishments and retailers. Simultaneously, about 50 kilogram of polythene was seized from the Ganesh Kirana Store located in Bavida.

Other establishments that were found to be using the banned plastic were Ankur Collection, Pragati Store, Kavita General Store, Shah Brothers, and others. Along with this, legal action was also taken against people who were found polluting the surroundings.

This action will also be continued in the future, said Sanitation Inspector Hemant Ubanare, Anil Khare, Rajesh Sangte, and others of the said municipal corporation team.

