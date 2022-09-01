Dewas: Tanmay wins three medals in speed skating tourney in Thailand

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas resident Tanmay Mehta won three medals during the speed skating competition organised in Thailand. This included a silver medal in 1,000 metres along with two bronze medals in 300 and 500 metres.

According to coach Sandeep Jadhav, Tanmay was welcomed and honoured in a grand manner upon his arrival back in Dewas. A welcome ceremony was also organised in the presence of councillor Dharmendra Singh Bess, Abrar Ahmed Sheikh (international sports teacher), Gurcharan Saluja (general secretary state Congress), and others.

On this occasion, Tanmay's parents, friends and others including Shailendra Chandravanshi, and Suraj Bamnia congratulated him.