Dewas: Students told about benefits of regular exercise

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A health check-up camp was organised for the students of Government Secondary School, Mahakal Colony, Dewas on Thursday.

Headmaster Mahesh Soni informed that Dr Urvashi Namdev and the health team conducted a health check-up of school children to make the children aware of their health. During this Dr Namdev advised children to do regular exercise so that their shoulders, waist and spine remain healthy. She also explained the correct way to hang the school bags on the shoulder. Archana Verma performed various types of yoga asanas which could help in better posture.

All the children were also provided refreshments by Dr Namdev. On this occasion, Manish Namdev, Mridula Namdev, Sudesh Srivastava, and others were also present. The programme was conducted by Nazma Khan and a vote of thanks was proposed by Suryabala Baghel.