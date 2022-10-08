Dewas: Scouter volunteers assist Navratri devotees at Mata Tekri

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another humanitarian initiative, Scouter Guider Volunteer of National Youth Scheme Unit (NYP), Dewas have extended their assistance at Mata Tekri in handling crowds at the iconic Mata temple over nine-days of Navratri.

Giving information, co-ordinator Akshay Joshi said that every year Scouter Guider volunteers assist devotees flocking at the temple during Navratri. This year, for the fifth time, Volunteers on “Plant 1 Sapling at Home” theme provided services, while assisting Navratri devotees at Choti Mata Mandir, Badi Mata Temple, Parikrama Marg, Darshan, while working in alternate shifts.

Providing drinking water and free meals, offering medical facilities, crowd management, offering help to disabled persons, reuniting missing children with parents are some of the services. To ensure a swift darshan to the devotees, these volunteers provided services for 7-8 hours a day working in alternate shifts.

Madhya Pradesh District Union Scouter Guides including Deepika Patidar, Payal Vaishnav, Deependra Singh Rathod, Nidhi Bairagi, led by district education officer HL Khushal extended their services.

