Dewas: Sapling plantation ceremony held

According to forest circle officer DS Chouhan, vatikas of bel leaves, neem plant, triveni, Dahiman and different gardens of various species will be prepared soon.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 08:30 PM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A sapling plantation ceremony was organised at Shankargarh hill by the Forest Department on Monday. During this, 101 Neem plant saplings were planted in the presence of Forest Conservator PN Mishra, Additional Magistrate Mahendra Kavach and various social organisations. On the occasion of world environment day on June 5, 101 Bel leaves were also planted by the department.

A medicine garden is also being prepared on Shankargarh hill, so that people can get information about medicinal plants. Also, it can be used for making different types of medicines.

Patron PN Mishra pledged to make Shankargarh hill green. For this, social institutions and common people are getting involved in this resolution too. Deputy Ranger Kishan Kuril, Forester Rakesh Modi, Forest Guard Vijay Chaudhary, Suraj Solanki, Shiv Pratap Singh, Kamal Parmar and others were also present at the programme, deputy ranger Kailash Malviya informed.

