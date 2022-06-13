Dewas: Five arrested while plotting to commit robbery at Muthoot Finance

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Five criminals on the run for various offences were caught by the Kotwali police on Sunday morning while plotting to commit robbery at Muthoot Finance located on AB road. In the course of investigating them, 11 stolen bikes and sharp-edged objects were seized from them. Two of these bikes were confiscated from the spot from where they were arrested.

In a press conference conducted at the Kotwali police station on Sunday afternoon, CSP Vivek Singh said that the miscreants were caught from a vacant plot near the bank. Theirnames are Devkaran Bamnia, Pankaj alias Rupesh Prajapati, Anas Sheikh, Bablu Chauhan and Babla alias Irfan Khan. Also, knives, rods, and other such equipment have been confiscated from them. Many cases are registered against all of them except Pankaj.

Kotwali TI Singh said that most of the bikes that have been seized from the crooks are from Dewas district itself, and their owners are yet to be traced. TI added that the culprits used to sell the bike at cheap rates to purchase drugs and to cater to other hobbies. An investigation is still going on. Police believe they have more stolen bikes and luxury items in their possession.

