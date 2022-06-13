e-Paper Get App

Dewas: Five arrested while plotting to commit robbery at Muthoot Finance

In the course of investigating them, 11 stolen bikes and sharp-edged objects were seized from them. Two of these bikes were confiscated from the spot where they were arrested.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 09:30 AM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Five criminals on the run for various offences were caught by the Kotwali police on Sunday morning while plotting to commit robbery at Muthoot Finance located on AB road. In the course of investigating them, 11 stolen bikes and sharp-edged objects were seized from them. Two of these bikes were confiscated from the spot from where they were arrested.

In a press conference conducted at the Kotwali police station on Sunday afternoon, CSP Vivek Singh said that the miscreants were caught from a vacant plot near the bank. Theirnames are Devkaran Bamnia, Pankaj alias Rupesh Prajapati, Anas Sheikh, Bablu Chauhan and Babla alias Irfan Khan. Also, knives, rods, and other such equipment have been confiscated from them. Many cases are registered against all of them except Pankaj.

Kotwali TI Singh said that most of the bikes that have been seized from the crooks are from Dewas district itself, and their owners are yet to be traced. TI added that the culprits used to sell the bike at cheap rates to purchase drugs and to cater to other hobbies. An investigation is still going on. Police believe they have more stolen bikes and luxury items in their possession.

Read Also
Bhopal: LoP approaches SEC against Morena and Bhind collectors over violation of MCC
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreDewas: Five arrested while plotting to commit robbery at Muthoot Finance

RECENT STORIES

Bulldozer politics: Advocates file plea in Allahabad HC against demolition of Javed Ahmad's house

Bulldozer politics: Advocates file plea in Allahabad HC against demolition of Javed Ahmad's house

Prophet Mohammad row: Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Bhiwandi police

Prophet Mohammad row: Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Bhiwandi police

'Bulldozers are missing': Karti Chidambaram slams BJP for barricades outside Congress HQ

'Bulldozers are missing': Karti Chidambaram slams BJP for barricades outside Congress HQ

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.78 crore

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.78 crore

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's custodial remand extended for 2 weeks

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's custodial remand extended for 2 weeks