Dewas: San Thome Academy celebrates Wet O’ Wild Day

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): San Thome Academy celebrated Wet O’ Wild day on Thursday for classes Nursery to Fifth. The major highlight of the event was Save Water, Save Earth.

The students were told about the importance of trees and different programmes like rhyme recitation on the importance of eating green veggies, dance based on Chipko Movement, skit on saving trees were performed to motivate the students to plant more trees. At the end of the celebration, the rain dance was the most enjoyable event for the students in artificial rain.

Principal E K Joshi told the students to save the environment and to say no to the use of plastic. The entire programme was conducted by the school teachers Sonali Gupta and Neha Katiyar and the vote of thanks was proposed by Noreen Bendict.