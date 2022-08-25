Dewas: Proposal discussed to make Tehsil square to Subhash Chowk road one-way

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure better traffic in the city, a meeting was conducted with

Mayor Geeta Agrawal, DMC chairman Ravi Jain, DSP Kiran Sharma along with the traffic police station in charge Supriya Chaudhary participated in a meeting to discuss ways and means to ensure a better traffic system for the town. It was decided that Magic vehicles will be run sequentially to make the traffic smooth from Bhopal to Rasulpur intersection. Also, the said vehicles will stop at the designated stop points only.

During this, commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan highlighted the parking problem from the service road near LNB Club to Vikas Nagar intersection. Considering this, the mayor, chairman, commissioner, DSP and leader of the ruling party proposed to make a one-way road from tehsil square to Subhash Chowk. The traffic plan prepared by the traffic department will soon be operationalised.