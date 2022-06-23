Dewas: Rohini wins Jiu-Jitsu bronze in Bangkok

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas resident Rohini Kalam won a bronze medal in the 48-kilogram category in the Thailand Open Grand Prix 2022 World Ranking Jiu-Jitsu Tournament held between June 16 and 20 in Bangkok. Indian team coach Vijender Kharsodia said that the Indian won three medals (one silver and two bronze). In the men's 56 kilogram category, Kundan Solanki also won the bronze medal.

Gayatri Raje Puar MLA Dewas, former minister Deepak Joshi, former mayor Subhash Sharma, and others welcomed the players on their return and garlanded them. The tournament was organised by Jiu Jitsu International Federation.

Steps being taken to maximise voting: Chouhan

In order to ensure maximum voting in the urban body elections, various activities are being organised by the Municipal Corporation to make voters aware, said Commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan. For this, slogans are being written on the walls to promote fair and cent per cent voting.

Along with this, rallies and competitions related to voting awareness are also being organised. The administration wants all the voters to cast their votes with enthusiasm. Every effort is being made to make voters aware of voting.

