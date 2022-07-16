Dewas: Radium reflectors put on vehicles by Rotary members; Campaign to curb accidents

DEWAS (Madhya Pradesh): The rising frequency of road accidents has worried the Rotary Club too. With a view to contributing to road safety and raising awareness about traffic safety, the Rotary Club members pasted radium reflectors on vehicles in coordination with local administration here at Reti Mandi on Friday.

Giving information, secretary Asheesh Gupta told that one of the main reasons of accidents on road during the rainy season is the lack of visibility of the vehicles. The absence of a functional indicator on many of the vehicles leads to many vehicles not being spotted by the vehicles behind them and leads to road accidents.

Thus the Rotary Club launched a drive of pasting radium reflectors on vehicles. The work was done in the coordination of local administration. During this campaign, traffic TI Supriya Choudhary, Rotary Club president Sudhir Pandit, senior members Amarjeet Khanuja, GS Chandel, Suresh Sharma and other members were also present.

The Club will soon launch a campaign to check the menace of stray cattle on main roads which is on the rise. The Club will soon launch an initiative to attach radium strips around the neck of all bovines so that they can be identified, even in dark, thus curbing casualties. Club had decided to conduct a cycle rally too in order to raise awareness about traffic safety.