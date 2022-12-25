Dewas: Police to monitor Mata Tekri pathway, says Durgesh Agarwal

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The complete inspection of the pathway built in the area around Dewas Mataji Tekri was done on Saturday by mayor's representative Durgesh Agarwal along with SDM Pradeep Soni.

During the inspection it was found that the garbage is thrown by the residents of the houses adjacent to the boundary of the pathway and the fencing was also removed.

The seating and chairs placed on the pathway have also been broken by anti-social elements. Measures to stop anti-social elements and arrangement of sufficient water to irrigate the plants by social organisations have been made.

Along with the work of installing roadside blocks on both sides of the main gate to Dal Bafla Point, a detailed discussion took place during the inspection on special plantation.

With proper arrangements for children and elderly people, along with the complete closure of various types of roads coming from the path-way boundary, the arrangement of guards at both the gates was discussed .

The mayor's representative asked the SDM to make arrangements immediately.

Aggarwal gave instructions on the spot to corporation engineers Jitendra Sisodia and Rajesh Kaushal to irrigate the plants.

On this occasion, corporation health committee chairman Dharmendra Singh Bais, public works committee chairman Ganesh Patel, NULM department committee chairman Sheetal Gehlot, technology committee chairman Ramlal Yadav, councillor representative Ajay Pandit, mandal president Sachin Joshi and others were present.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Dewas Municipal Corporation commissioner inspects Kshipra treatment plant