Dewas: Players feted on selection in state softball team

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 02:07 AM IST
article-image
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Players of Pragati Athletics Club and Dewas District Softball Association were feted on their selection in the state softball team that will participate in the National Games to be held in Gujarat from October 6 to 11. 

District sports and youth welfare officer Hemant Subir, Krishna Kumar Joshi, Yogesh Dwivedi, Chandrapal Solanki and others too extended their warm wishes ahead of the National Games. 

The state government has provided kit bags and other materials to players, which was handed over to the players and coaches by the District Soft Ball Association president.

