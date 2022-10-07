Dewas: Players feted on selection in state softball team

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Players of Pragati Athletics Club and Dewas District Softball Association were feted on their selection in the state softball team that will participate in the National Games to be held in Gujarat from October 6 to 11.

Players including Devika Chaudhary, Mansi Rathore, Deepa Wilbe and Madhya Pradesh team coach Rajeev Srivastava were recently feted by District Softball Association president Manoj Rajani, Anil Srivastava, DCB bank manager Mukesh Srivastava and international player Ragini Chauhan.

District sports and youth welfare officer Hemant Subir, Krishna Kumar Joshi, Yogesh Dwivedi, Chandrapal Solanki and others too extended their warm wishes ahead of the National Games.

The state government has provided kit bags and other materials to players, which was handed over to the players and coaches by the District Soft Ball Association president.