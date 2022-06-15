Dewas: Plantation ceremony organised at Bank Note Press

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A mass plantation ceremony was organised by the Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP) on its premises to commemorate the Amrit Mahotsav of independence.

Addressing the programme, BNP Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sanjay Bhavsar said that the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi is being celebrated as per the vision of PM Narendra Modi.

All BNP officials and employees actively participated in the planting of saplings under the guidance of BNP Corporation Headquarters CMD Tripti Patra Ghosh.

The programme was organised in the presence of BNP officers, CISF staff, all union officials and other residents under the direction of the new chief general manager of BNP, VNR Naidu. He also explained an action plan for the conservation and promotion of newly planted saplings.

On this occasion, S Mohapatra, Digant Kumar Deka, Additional General Manager Sunil Kumar Yadav, Joint General Manager (Operations) Sunil Dupare, and others were also present.

