Dewas: Paan shop owners taught how to keep surroundings clean

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop named "Red-spot" was conducted for city paan shop owners under the "Indian Cleanliness League" by the Daredevils team at the local Rameshwaram hotel. Mayor representative Durgesh Agarwal, chairman Ravi Jain, commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan, and others were present at the programme.

Addressing the workshop, mayor representative Durgesh said that, this workshop is organised in regards to the cleanliness of the city and paan shop owners were invited to teach them some basic cleanliness measures around their shop. With the cooperation of the shop owners, the administration will free the city from the filth caused by eating paan and tobacco.

During this, Durgesh directed the paan shop owners-vendors to stop the customers from littering around their shops when they visit to buy tobacco, cigarettes or paan. Ganesh Paan Bhandar owner Mukesh installed three dustbins outside his shop. In the end, all the owners assured their corporation. The programme was conducted by Arvind Trivedi and a vote of thanks was proposed by Shyam Trivedi.