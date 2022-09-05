Dewas: Over 25 educators conferred ‘Shiksha Gaurav Samman’

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): More than 25 teachers across district were conferred ‘Shiksha Gaurav Samman’ by district collector Chandra Mauli Shukla to mark Teacher’s Day, on September 4. The event was organised in collaboration with Act-Eve Education and Social Welfare Society on the eve of Teacher’s Day.

Honouring rural teachers, collector Shukla expressed pleasure and said that teachers give direction to society and play an important role in shaping its future. Felicitating teachers is a small gesture to celebrate the unique contributions of teachers who not only improve the quality of school education but also enrich the lives of students through their sincere efforts. The special guests of the programme were social worker Pravesh Agrawal and municipal corporation chairman Ravi Jain.

President Mohan Verma said that more than 25 teachers from different schools in rural areas were felicitated in the programme for their outstanding work in the field of education. Programme coordinator Mukesh Tiwari said that the chief guests were presented with mementoes by Yogendra Singh Chavda. Kishore Kanase from Bijepur, Mukesh Tiwari from Agred, Lokesh Kumawat from Ralamandal, Manoj Kumar Mukati from Sanod and among others were felicitated at the event. Kishor Asnani conducted the event while Mukesh Tiwari proposed a vote of thanks.