Dewas: Badminton tourney winners felicitated

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day-long badminton tournament was held from September 2 to 4 to commemorate the first death anniversary of social worker Jaypal Rajani. Badminton competition winners were accorded a grand welcome in a felicitation ceremony held here at LNB Club in Dewas on Sunday.

Competition organiser Prayas Rajani said that as many as 40 teams participated in the tournament. Raviraj Singh Bais and Vivek Bhatnagar emerged victorious while Ajay Rana and Kapil Sharma were the runners-up. Manmeet Singh Toteja was given an award for encouraging the audience.

Sanjay Jain, Kataria, Dr Rajendra Singh Thakur, Sanjay Singh and among others were present as chief guests in the programme. Chief guests, while speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, shared the loving memories of the late Jaipal Rajani at the event.

During the event, talents from different fields were also felicitated. Among them Mohan Verma was felicitated for literature, Mahendra Singh Solanki for drawing, Anjani Singh for singing, Pencak Silat gold medallist, Disha Reddy and Vedhesh Parmar were felicitated for valuable contribution in the field of astrology. During the event, scores of players besides local residents were present. Prayas Rajani proposed a vote of thanks.