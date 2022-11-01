e-Paper Get App
Dewas: Oath administered on National Unity Day

Dewas: Oath administered on National Unity Day

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 03:08 AM IST
article-image
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of National Unity Day and the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel an oath of unity was administered by district collector Chandramauli Shukla to all the government officers and employees at the collector’s office premises. They collectively sworn in that, they will dedicate themselves to maintain the unity, integrity and security of the nation. Along with this, they also promised to spread the message among each citizen. Additional collector Mahendra Kavach and the entire administration were also present.

article-image

